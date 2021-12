Defiance ETF is launching the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). By tracking the BITA NFT and Blockchain Select Index, the Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NFTZ) offers investors thematic exposure to blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems, including NFT marketplaces and issuers such as Coinbase and Playboy. While only offering exposure to the companies and not cryptocurrencies directly, it is one of the first ETFs to tap into the burgeoning market for NFTs. The index is rules-based and rebalanced on a quarterly basis, and the fund carries a management fee of 0.65%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO