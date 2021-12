After more than three decades of service, Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center Warden Neal Wagatsuma retired, effective Tuesday, Nov. 30. Wagatsuma has been with the state Department of Public Safety for 38 years, including 26-years as the KCCC warden. He started his career with DPS in October 1983 as a social worker before moving to the role of KCCC corrections supervisor in October 1992. Wagatsuma was promoted to warden in May 1995.

