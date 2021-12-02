Eugenio Pace (Auth0) + Sunil Nagaraj (Ubiquity)

Commentary: AWS didn't fill re:Invent 2021 with new product announcements. Instead, AWS seems to be trying to help customers make better use of what they already have. "However transformational AWS was back in [its early] days, it chose a rather conservative path for the most important two hours of its year," Tom Krazit noted after AWS CEO Adam Selipsky's re:Invent 2021 keynote. That's a polite way of saying Selipsky didn't announce much. Sure, there was the gee-whiz private 5G network (gee-whiz because it's technically interesting, not because millions of enterprises will want it), and it's impressive to see continued innovation in the company's ARM-based Graviton chip family, but everything else felt … samesy.
