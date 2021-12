Kirk Neiberger Featured Artist at Sutter Creek Gallery. Kirk Neiberger calls himself The Inkist because black ink is the primary medium for his art, although he might add a dab of color for a highlight. As a young man, the artist fell in love with etchings but could not afford the necessary supplies. So, he decided that the next best substitute was pen and ink drawing. Upon retiring as a trial lawyer, he reconnected with this second love, creating art through his pen, ink and watercolor. Neiberger will be featured at Sutter Creek Gallery during the month of December. The exhibition opens on Saturday, December 4, with a reception from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SUTTER CREEK, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO