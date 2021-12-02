Comedian Steve Treviño headlines Aces of Comedy at The Mirage

What to expect: The Motown Holiday Show brings the live feel and energy of Motown to Borgata’s Music Box stage. The Motown sound originated in Detroit, Mich., in the late 1950s, and became known as a style of soul music with a mainstream pop appeal. Producer Berry Gordy was the pioneer of the genre and created the Motown record label that Smokey Robinson, then a 17-year-old singer fronting a vocal harmony group called the Matadors, helped get off the ground. During the 1960s, Motown Records was the most successful soul-music label in the nation, placing 79 records in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 during that decade alone. Fans of Motown will hear such hits as “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by the Temptations, “Where Did Our Love Go” and “Baby Love” by the Supremes, “I Second That Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by Marvin Gaye, and many holiday favorites. The show takes place every Thursday evening through Dec. 30 at Borgata’s Music Box theater.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO