Colorado Springs, CO

Hanukkah Unity Celebration coming to Acacia Park Dec. 5

By Dani Birzer
 1 day ago

COLORADO SPRINGS– This Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 5:30 p.m., the annual community menorah lighting will take place at Acacia Park.

Mayor John Suthers, Chief Royal of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, Chief Niski of the Colorado Springs Police Department as well as various city council members will be in attendance.

There will be live music, an LED show, Kosher food, a massive gelt drop from a fire truck crane and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dza1z_0dCozFEe00
Courtesy of the Chabad Colorado Springs Jewish Community.

To learn more about the Chabad Center or about this week’s Hanukkah celebrations, click here .

