ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Aoife Trotter

fsu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“FSU has provided me with opportunities for learning inside and outside of the classroom. My time here has taught me skills like leadership, creative research processes and perseverance that will remain with me throughout my academic and post-graduate career.”. FSU student finds career path perfect for her passion for...

news.fsu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
fsu.edu

FSU presents inaugural Emmett Till Archives Lecture

Two of the nation’s foremost experts on the legacy of Emmett Till will be the featured speakers at Florida State University’s inaugural Emmett Till Archives Lecture Thursday. Filmmaker and producer Keith Beauchamp and writer Devery Anderson will discuss their work on the history of the Emmett Till case and their...
FLORIDA STATE
The Ada News

Trotters perform at area schools

The Oklahoma Trotters are all about staying away from drugs. Recently, they went on tour to show students how not to give into peer pressure. Trotters performed at the schools of Washington, Homer and Byng Elementary. They did routines and drug free skits to get the students engaged in staying away from drugs.
EDUCATION
fsu.edu

Faculty and Staff Briefs: November 2021

Florida State University’s faculty and staff are central to its mission and the key to its countless accomplishments. Throughout the year, honors and recognitions are awarded to individuals around campus. Our Faculty and Staff Briefs are produced monthly to recognize the accomplishments and provide a space where honors & awards, bylines, presentations, grants, service and any other notable items can be showcased.
FLORIDA STATE
fsu.edu

Updated Winter Break Schedule

This message to all faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. Since the start of the pandemic, our faculty and staff have continuously risen above challenging circumstances to provide the highest standard of service excellence to our campus community. We recognize the sacrifices made by our incredible colleagues during extended times of uncertainty. Despite the challenges of the previous two years, we continue to excel and receive recognition as a top university. Without the sustained and collaborative efforts of our talented faculty and staff, none of this would be possible. However, after long sustained effort, there must come a time to take pause and recharge.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Psychology#Community Psychology#Clinical Psychology#Mental Health#Social Work Graduation#Florida State University#Urop
fsu.edu

Florida State University graduate student earns prestigious Chateaubriand Fellowship

A Florida State University doctoral student has received a prestigious international fellowship to study in Europe this spring. Modern Languages and Linguistics doctoral student Nerea Delgado Fernández will use the Chateaubriand Fellowship to study the intonation, or the rise and fall of the voice when speaking, of bilinguals in Basque-speaking regions in France and Spain. She will also collaborate with Aritz Irurtzun, tenured research associate in linguistics for the French National Centre for Scientific Research, at the Centre de Recherche sur la Langue et les Textes Basques in Bayonne, France.
FLORIDA STATE
fsu.edu

Research shows crucial intervention period for infants with autism spectrum disorder

New research from the Florida State University College of Medicine found that infants with autism spectrum disorder demonstrate social-communication differences with their peers by nine months. The research, which was published in Child Development, showed three unique patterns of social-communication development in infants with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and points...
FLORIDA STATE
fsu.edu

Florida State University to hold fall commencement Dec. 10

Florida State University President Richard McCullough is set to preside over commencement for the first time as the university celebrates nearly 2,900 fall graduates during two ceremonies Friday, Dec. 10. Two of Florida State’s most distinguished faculty members, one a scholar of Shakespeare and the other a nuclear astrophysicist, will...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FSU
fsu.edu

FSU researchers earn NSF grant to transform libraries into ‘Rural Resiliency Hubs’

The increasing frequency of natural catastrophes and their uneven impact on vulnerable populations calls for the development of disaster Resiliency Hubs. Now, through a grant from the National Science Foundation, a multidisciplinary team of Florida State University researchers is looking to utilize a commonly underrecognized space in disaster response: public libraries.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
fsu.edu

FSU art professor recognized in prestigious exhibit

Florida State University Assistant Professor of Art Cosmo Whyte‘s work is being showcased in Prospect 5 (P5), a citywide art exhibition that invites artists from around the globe to create projects in a variety of venues throughout New Orleans. “Prospect 5 is an internationally prestigious art platform that takes place...
FLORIDA STATE
fsu.edu

FSU Film School faculty nominated for 2021 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award®

Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts filmmaker-in-residence Valerie Scoon has been nominated for a 2021 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award® in recognition of her documentary “Invisible History: Middle Florida’s Hidden Roots.”. The film is nominated in the Documentary Historical category, which recognizes films that are a retelling of an...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy