The school board held their second board meeting of the month last Monday evening. With schools being back in person, the meeting was able to be held at the Crouse Education Center with regular attendees compared to last year when meetings were held through Zoom. The meeting overviewed current news happening in and around District 204, such as the Metea Valley girls volleyball winning state as well as student representative Liza Nadtochiy from Neuqua Valley giving a few words about upcoming finals and the rise of mental health issues in high school students. A 60 second time slot was left open for public comment in which community members spoke on the new boundary plans including the foreseen closure of Clow Elementary school.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO