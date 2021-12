Twitch — the undisputed leading platform when it comes to video game streaming — has risen exponentially in combination with the rise of gaming in pop culture, as well as people being stuck in their homes for various amounts of time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the past year, Twitch has only gotten more popular — even beating out leading network television shows in terms of unique viewers (via DecisionData) — which has lead to streamers quickly amassing even more followers and subscribers than before. Among those who have rapidly gained popularity is Kkatamina, who has amassed tens of thousands of subscribers in the past few weeks.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO