Video Games

Paper Mario N64 Switch Online Trailer

Gamespot
 1 day ago

www.gamespot.com

Related
hypebeast.com

Nintendo to Bundle 'Mario Kart 8' With The Switch for Black Friday

With Black Friday coming up soon, many companies are finding ways to make their products more attractive. Those in the gaming community know that Nintendo very rarely offers discounts but with Black Friday, fans can snag a deal if they purchase a Nintendo Switch console. This year, the Black Friday...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK: My Nintendo Store selling Switch & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months Switch Online for £260

Nintendo UK has announced a new deal this afternoon for those of you who have yet to purchase a Nintendo Switch system. You can now purchase Nintendo’s current console with a copy of the superb Mario Kart 8 Deluxe plus a three month membership to Nintendo Switch Online (giving you access to the classic NES and SNES games) for £259.99, which saves you a fairly decent £56.98. The offer is available right now on the UK My Nintendo Store.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Mario Kart: Live Multiplayer Now Works Splitscreen With A Single Switch

A new update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings splitscreen mulitplayer functionality, allowing players to use two physical karts with one Nintendo Switch console. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit released last year and brings the famous arcade racing franchise to your home, using a camera-equipped toy kart to turn your home into an AR Mario Kart course on your Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free with unbeatable Nintendo Switch deal

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the world's most popular gaming consoles. Which is why we we're super-excited find this amazing Switch deal, which is the best we've seen so far this year. Right now you can get a Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $299 at Best Buy in the US, and £259 in the UK Nintendo store.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Mario Party Superstars Receives Accolades Trailer

Wondering what critics feel about the recently-released Mario Party Superstars? Here’s a closer look!. Nintendo has released a new accolades trailer for the multiplayer board-game adventure, which features a few snippets of praise from various media outlets. Check it out below:. How about YOU? What do you feel about the...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Touken Ranbu Warriors for Nintendo Switch Reveals New Character & Story Trailer

Today DMM and Koei Tecmo released a new trailer and introduced a new character for their upcoming Musou game Touken Ranbu Warriors. The trailer introduces the story of the game, while the new warrior is Omokage. He wields an Odachi (a sword much longer than a Katana) and he has a somewhat ethereal appearance. Yet, he is calm and collected.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

N64 support is coming to Polymega

Playmaji seeks to bring your retro gaming fantasies to life. Sure, relying on emulators is one way to go but catalogues are often lacking, consistent playability is up in the air, and the whole process of getting one up and running can be tedious. The larger names in the space have recently tried their hand at facilitating the retro gaming experience, like Nintendo with its Online Expansion Pack, but Nintendo 64 games simply do not run well on Switch. That’s where Playmaji’s Polymega console come into play, which has just recently announced it will be adding N64 support.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortal Online 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the Mortal Online 2 gameplay trailer, which gives us a quick look at the game's beautiful open world environments, character customisation, crafting, combat, and more. Mortal Online 2 is a first-person, persistent sandbox MMORPG set in a fantasy world. Developed by Star Vault, the game is scheduled to release on PC in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Huge Switch Game Sale Brings Sweet Discounts On Super Mario, Zelda And More

Paying full price for a video game is okay if that is the only option, but c'mon, this is Black Friday season and there are tons of discounts out there. Even games for the Nintendo Switch, which don't seem to be on sale quite as frequently as other platforms, are marked down. We've rounded up a whole bunch of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals include up to 42% off Zelda, Mario, and Fire Emblem games

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Nintendo Switch continues to be wildly popular more than four years after release, especially with a new model, Switch OLED, now available in stores. There are now three versions of the Switch competing with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — the $350 Switch OLED, the $200 Switch Lite handheld, and the original $300 Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in December 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Season 2 Is Live, Includes New Gold Rush Mode

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Season 2 - Yule is officially live on PC and consoles, bringing with it a brand-new battle pass and a new game mode. With Season 2 - Yule, players will be introduced to Gold Rush, a new PvPvE game mode where a team must bring a certain amount of gold to one of their controlled spawn points before their opponents do.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The latest Quest update brings cloud backups and a mixed reality view

Meta has delivered a new batch of features for Quest headsets in an update rolling out today. The changes include cloud backups, a mixed reality camera mode, and other settings that round out the Quest’s already impressive feature set. I’m most excited about the cloud backups feature, which gives you...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New PS5 System Update Out Now And Adds, You Guessed It, More Stability

The latest PlayStation 5 system firmware update has just gone live, and if you were expecting a new patch that adds more stability to the console, then you're completely right. The newest system patch--which is about as exciting as the last batch of Nintendo Switch patch notes--improves system performance once again, and that's it.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Paper Mario is the next N64 game to drop on the NSO Expansion Pack

It’s been two months since we got the initial batch of Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. And it looks like Nintendo might be doing only one game every two months. The next game of the rank is Paper Mario, originally released in 2000. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Nintendo is adding one (1) extra game to its N64 Switch Online library

Nintendo is adding Paper Mario to its Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library on December 10. This is the first new game to join the program since launching earlier this fall. Paper Mario was one of the previously announced games that come with Nintendo Switch Online’s $50-per-year Expansion Pack. But it looks like instead of dropping them all at once, Nintendo is going to roll them out single file.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

FFXIV Full 6.0 Patch Notes Detail Changes To Jobs

FFXIV's Endwalker early access is so close--there's less than 24 hours on the clock--and yet so far away. In the meantime, you can entertain yourself by reading the full FFXIV 6.0 patch notes. A preliminary 6.0 patch notes version was released earlier, and the full version differs by the following major additions: full tweaks and updates to Jobs (located in a separate Job Guide page), details about crafting and gathering classes' new actions and traits, and a list of fixed bugs and known issues.
VIDEO GAMES

