Paper Mario N64 Switch Online Trailer

Playmaji seeks to bring your retro gaming fantasies to life. Sure, relying on emulators is one way to go but catalogues are often lacking, consistent playability is up in the air, and the whole process of getting one up and running can be tedious. The larger names in the space have recently tried their hand at facilitating the retro gaming experience, like Nintendo with its Online Expansion Pack, but Nintendo 64 games simply do not run well on Switch. That’s where Playmaji’s Polymega console come into play, which has just recently announced it will be adding N64 support.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO