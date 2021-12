Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not happy with the recent COVID-19 vaccine card scandal that Antonio Brown and two others were involved in. Well, who would be?. Brown along with teammate Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III were suspended on Thursday after the NFL found out that they misrepresented their vaccination status based on the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. Basically, the fake vaccination card story from weeks ago was true. It is also worth noting that it had been claimed Brown got the fake card from a teammate, which could very well be Edwards.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO