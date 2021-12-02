Your Top 10 Investment Ideas for 2022

Growing research has shown that companies with greater board diversity perform better and can provide greater stock performance for investors, reports CNBC. Investing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds has become a growing priority for investors, with more than $330 billion currently carried in ESG funds, according to Morningstar. Of that, $3.6 billion is allocated to mutual funds, ETFs, and other equity products that focus on gender equity, and while it’s a small sliver of the pie, it’s growing, according to Parallelle Finance.
