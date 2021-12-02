ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Your Top 10 Investment Ideas for 2022

etftrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Nadig, CIO of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:. The market outlook for the year ahead, including an ETF Toolkit for 2022. Key financial advisor portfolio strategies for 2022....

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Buy-the-Dip Opportunity Brewing in Fintech

The fintech space looked promising heading into 2021, but despite its recent descent, it presents investors with an opportune buy-the-dip play. Digital payments were a hot commodity during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but a risk-on sentiment gaining steam in 2021 may have changed that tune. Investors were expecting that contact-less payments would drive the prices of fintech stocks higher, and they did, but maybe to frothy valuations.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Crypto Going Mainstream Could Be Fabulous for Fintech ETF

As enthusiasts and other market participants know, cryptocurrency, led by bitcoin, is gaining mainstream prominence. That ascent is still in its formative stages, and as it gains momentum, it brings implications for other assets, including the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF). While the ARK exchange traded fund doesn’t provide direct ownership of bitcoin or other digital coins, it is an established force in the crypto-correlated ETF space.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Cfp Cima Ce#Cfa Institute#Cio Astoria Portfolio
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Index Funds

If you would like to invest in a financial asset with low operating costs, exposure to the broad market or a market sector and lower taxes, an index fund might be for you. You will find that you can use … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Index Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Rookie Real Estate ETF Has Tailwinds

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is one of the newest additions to the real estate exchange traded fund landscape. Investors should remember that age is nothing but a number, and that’s particularly true with ETFs. GREI isn’t your grandfather’s real estate fund. It’s not...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

Strategic Partnerships Can Help Boost Algorand

Even as it’s up over 400% the past year with a spot in the top 20 cryptocurrencies according to market cap, Algorand can still boost its profile further with strategic partnerships. The Algorand Foundation has already made strides in that direction by launching the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM). This gives...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

Market Strategist: Commodities Could Help Soothe Your Portfolio

Despite the Omicron variant taking center stage, inflation continues to percolate in the market backdrop, which is something commodities can soothe. “It’s not appealing for investors or from a return standpoint. The only appeal there is the diversifying effect, but you can get the same thing in commodities,” said Jeff Weniger, head of equity strategy at WisdomTree, who noted that investors should have a 60/30/10 stocks/bonds/commodities split in the current market landscape. “Commodities are going to the soothing balm for your portfolio if inflation continues to rise.”
BUSINESS
KevinMD.com

A physician’s guide to the best way to invest in real estate

This article and podcast are sponsored by CityVest, providing investors with insider access to pre-screened, institutional real estate investments historically unavailable to individuals. Alan, please tell us about your background. My name is Alan Donenfeld, and I’m CEO and founder of CityVest. Over the past 40 years, I’ve invested billions...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

Thankful for Indexing

2021 has been less kind to many individual stocks. Dozens of large well-known companies are down by more than the S&P500 has gained (see chart below). Investors would do well to keep in mind the risk of concentrating wealth in single stock positions. The old adage ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket’ applies now more than ever.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Gender Equity an Increasing Focus Within ESG

Growing research has shown that companies with greater board diversity perform better and can provide greater stock performance for investors, reports CNBC. Investing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds has become a growing priority for investors, with more than $330 billion currently carried in ESG funds, according to Morningstar. Of that, $3.6 billion is allocated to mutual funds, ETFs, and other equity products that focus on gender equity, and while it’s a small sliver of the pie, it’s growing, according to Parallelle Finance.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

GCI Enters Active ETF Market With Equity Fund, GCIG

On Wednesday, GCI Investors, an independent asset manager, announced the launch of its first U.S.-listed ETF, the Genuine Investors ETF (NYSE: GCIG). This active fund provides exposure to a long-term strategy of high-conviction investments powered by in-house valuation and quality analysis. GCI’s move into the ETF space allows access to...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Digital Assets 101: What Crypto Means for Portfolios

Headlined by cryptocurrencies and blockchain, digital assets are quickly becoming a major investable asset class. Cryptocurrencies alone have a collective market capitalization of $2.1 trillion — nearly equal to the amount of all U.S. dollars in circulation. So, it’s not surprising that many investors are exploring the value that digital assets may add to their portfolios.
MARKETS
hermoney.com

The New Advisor Landscape: How to Make It Work

Whether you want automated online investing or prefer the advice of a professional, there is an investment solution for that. Increasingly you can have the best of both worlds. This article is part of a paid partnership between TD Wealth and HerMoney Media. Sometimes you need a dedicated wealth management...
MARKETS
Axios

Performance Marketing Manager, Investing

U.S. News & World Report is hiring a Performance Marketing Manager focused on leading the revenue growth of our investing performance marketing solutions. The right candidate must have experience with business development, managing performance-based campaigns, analyzing reporting and evaluating the success of partnerships. Responsibilities:. • Monitor the marketplace in search...
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Goals-based Investing: Now Available!

After delays due to supply-chain issues, and a pulp shortage, my book is now available! While I wrote my book over several months, it is based on my many years of experience working with wealth advisors, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth families; and my decades-long journey researching and challenging conventional investment theory. Goals-Based Investing is the culmination of my 35-year journey exploring my intellectual curiosity and sharing my views with both advisors and investors.
PERSONAL FINANCE
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Investing in Life Together

Fross & Fross continues its 20-plus year commitment of treating clients as family. Fross & Fross Wealth Management has been servicing families in The Villages for more than two decades with personalized care and compassion, and that devoted commitment will continue. The firm announced it plans to open a second...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy