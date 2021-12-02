Your Top 10 Investment Ideas for 2022

Despite the Omicron variant taking center stage, inflation continues to percolate in the market backdrop, which is something commodities can soothe. “It’s not appealing for investors or from a return standpoint. The only appeal there is the diversifying effect, but you can get the same thing in commodities,” said Jeff Weniger, head of equity strategy at WisdomTree, who noted that investors should have a 60/30/10 stocks/bonds/commodities split in the current market landscape. “Commodities are going to the soothing balm for your portfolio if inflation continues to rise.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO