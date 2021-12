Magnolia may generate close to $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $65 WTI oil. Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) may still be able to generate close to $500 million in positive cash flow in 2022 despite WTI oil strip prices declining to around $65. It also had $245 million in cash on hand (and $400 million in notes due 2026) at the end of Q3 2021, so it should have plenty of cash to decide what to do with.

