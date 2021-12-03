Ranking Rich Hill’s 3 Best MLB Seasons So Far

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are bringing back veteran backstop Kevin Plawecki. The catcher has agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. Plawecki will make $2.25 million for the 2022 season, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The 30-year-old backed up Christian Vazquez and played in 64 games for the Red Sox last season. He was Nathan Eovaldi’s personal catcher, and made 40 starts behind the plate. The righty hit .287 with three home runs, seven doubles and 15 RBIs in 2021, batting .312 with a .792 OPS following the All-Star break. He’s spent the last two years in Boston, appearing in 88 games. But most importantly, Plawecki was the mastermind behind Boston’s dugout laundry cart rides after hitting homers, which kept the team loose and fun near the end of a disappointing 2020 season and throughout 2021.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO