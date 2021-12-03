Governor approves Sherri Childs appointment
Geary County Republican Central Committee members last week voted to recommend that Sheri Childs be appointed to...jcpost.com
Geary County Republican Central Committee members last week voted to recommend that Sheri Childs be appointed to...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0