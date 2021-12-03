ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Governor approves Sherri Childs appointment

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago

Geary County Republican Central Committee members last week voted to recommend that Sheri Childs be appointed to...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Mann announces establishment of Congressional FFA Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. - First District Congressman Tracey Mann and representative Jimmy Panetta announced the establishment of the Congressional FFA Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives. "I'm really excited about this," Mann said Thursday. "Congress has caucuses, groups of members that come together and form little groups on certain topics....
CONGRESS & COURTS
JC Post

CVB extends grant application deadline

The Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is announcing an extension on the application acceptance for the 2022 Community Support (Special Events) Grant and the 2022 Marketing Grant. The new deadline for the applications is Friday, December 10th at 4 p.m. Applicants will need to submit the application to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Government
JC Post

Political leaders from across Kansas welcome new K-State president

Manhattan —The Kansas Board of Regents named Dr. Richard Linton as the 15th president of Kansas State University during a special meeting Thursday morning. Political leaders from across the state welcomed Linton, who served as the Dean, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University since 2012, to his new role in Manhattan.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

🎥 Biden launches plan to battle winter resurgence of COVID

BETHESDA (AP) — President Joe Biden kicked off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveiled his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. The plan includes a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
JC Post

Pentagon chief: Guard who refuse vaccine won't get paid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided that National Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from federally funded drills and training required to maintain their Guard status. Austin spelled out the policy in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. In the memo, he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Republican#Central Committee#State#Tremont
JC Post

Ex-Kansas health chief says he was 'Fauci'd' out of his job

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Dr. Lee Norman, who led Kansas through the coronavirus pandemic until his abrupt departure last month, has said in an interview that he was “Fauci’d” out by COVID-19 politics. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Nov. 19 that Norman had stepped down as both top administrator...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kan. AG: K-State and KU violating state's new COVID law

TOPEKA (AP)—Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has notified state education officials that some public universities are violating a state law passed last week that loosened requirements for obtaining medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations. Schmidt wrote a letter last week to Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders, with...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy