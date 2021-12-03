ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Where is Ohio State going bowling? The experts predict Buckeyes' postseason destination

By Phil Harrison
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pLto_0dCooMjk00

I know some of you are still holding out hope that Ohio State will somehow squeak its way into the College Football Playoff, but that’s a long, long shot. I’m here to tell you to treat the CFP Committee like that girlfriend that got away and was clear to you that she just wanted to be “friends.”

It’s over. OSU isn’t getting into all of the fun this year no matter what happens, so it’s time to look at other options that are on the table. The good news is that those options are still pretty good. They won’t end in a national championship trophy, but a New Year’s six game is likely still at the end of the rainbow of 2021, and one of those destinations is about as iconic as you’ll find.

I’m of course talking about “The Grandaddy of ’em all,” the Rose Bowl, in sunny and picturesque Pasadena, California. If you’ve been there, then you get it. It’s a splendid consolation prize for an Ohio State team that could never quite put things together on the defensive side of the ball.

But while Southern California seems like the most likely destination for OSU, it is not a lock. The Buckeyes could also find their way to another big-money bowl if things break another way.

We’ve already projected Ohio State to the Rose Bowl ourselves, but what about other experts that like to weigh in on this sort of thing? We put together a listicle of some of the most-followed national media sites and where they have the scarlet and gray going.

So, off we go …

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOFIp_0dCooMjk00
Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Roses stamped with Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers logos prior to the game in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

What Jerry Palm Projects

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Opponent

Oregon Ducks

USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqpJ9_0dCooMjk00
Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Tournament of Roses President Gerald Freeny (left) congratulates Ohio State linebacker Wyatt Davis (right) after handing Davis a rose after the Buckeyes defeated the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

What Erick Smith Projects

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Opponent

Utah Utes

ESPN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TZ8K_0dCooMjk00
Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; General overall view of the 2018 Rose Bowl logo at midfield before a college football playoff semifinal game Oklahoma Sooners and the Georgia Bulldogs at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN (subscription required) Projects

Kyle Bonagura – The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Mark Schlabach – The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Opponent

Kyle Bonagura – Utah

Mark Schlabach – Oregon

Athlon Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usys9_0dCooMjk00
Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; General view before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What Steve Lasson Projects

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Opponent

Utah Utes

247Sports

What Brad Crawford Projects

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Opponent

Utah Utes

The Action Network

What Brett McMurphy Projects

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Opponent

Utah Utes

Sports Illustrated

What Richard Johnson Projects

VRBO Citrus Bowl (This isn’t happening)

Opponent

Kentucky Wildcats

College Football News

What Pete Fiutak Projects

The Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One

Opponent

Oregon Ducks

What We Say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdiDg_0dCooMjk00
Credit: Phil Harrison, USA TODAY Sports

Get it out of your head now that Ohio State won’t get into a New Year’s Six game. The Buckeyes are going to likely be ranked no worse than No. 7, and that’s a sure-bet to get into one of the big-time bowls. If Michigan beats Iowa like many project, it’s likely off to Pasadena because the Wolverines will head to the College Football Playoff.

However, what throws a big ‘ole fly in the postseason ointment is if Iowa finds a way to knock off the maize and blue. If that happens, Iowa will head to Pasadena and Michigan will still head to a New Year’s Six along with, we believe, Ohio State. In that case, Michigan State might have to settle for the Outback or Citrus Bowls, while OSU heads to either the Fiesta or Peach Bowl.

Buckeye fans know and love the Phoenix area very well, but OSU has never played in the Peach. No matter how you slice it, if you like to travel, you’ll be happy with going somewhere scenic and warm. Unless it’s Atlanta, but there are worse things.

So, the question is: Would you rather see Michigan lose and have Ohio State not go to sunny California, or have the Wolverines win and get to eat some In ‘n’ Out Burger and take in all that the L.A. area has to offer?

