Top 10 Edge Computing Companies of 2022

Intelligent Data Management Cloud Delivers Cloud-Native, No-Code ELT and ETL with Databricks SQL. Informatica , the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced a major expansion of its partnership with Databricks with a new integration that empowers organizations to accelerate democratization of their data with Informatica and Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform. Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) now offers cloud-native, low-code, no-code data integration that natively transforms data within Databricks SQL, enabling users beyond IT to leverage the performance and scale of Databricks. Informatica’s no-code data pipelines are easy to build, offer much faster development times and are much easier to re-use and maintain than hand-coding.

SOFTWARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO