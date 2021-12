People only need to drive by a gas station to know that prices are going up. Inflation is driving up prices across the United States economy, and not just on gas. The economy has been a roller coaster through the pandemic, with shutdowns, hoarding, supply chain delays and labor shortages. COVID-19 is still here and so are the economic problems that came with it. Now, you can add inflation to that list.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO