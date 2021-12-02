ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort mocks Dogecoin, calls it a joke

By Kajol Aikat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Belfort , the genuine Wolf of Wall Street and inspiration for Leonardo Di Caprio's role in the film of the same name, thinks meme coins like. are a hoax. He urged investors against investing in these coins, which have grown in popularity in recent months, and suggested that their makers...

u.today

Shiba Inu Developer Wants to Prove Real "Wolf of Wall Street" Wrong

Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu's pseudonymous advocate, has urged Jordan Belfort, real-life “Wolf of Wall Street,” to take a closer look at the red-hot cryptocurrency to see the vision behind the project and realize that it actually has use cases. The cryptocurrency's lead developer says that he looks forward to proving...
The Independent

The Wolf of Wall Street says the dogs of crypto coins are a scam and their creators should be jailed

Cryptocurrency meme coins are wolves in dogs’ clothing and their creators should be thrown in jail, according to a Wall Street expert.The real-life Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, says "s***coins" like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are outright scams with no value and no use.Both coins, which share the name and mascot of a breed of dog from the ChÅ«bu region in Japan, have been described as pump-and-dump schemes, are reminiscent of the unregulated penny stocks that landed Mr Belfort in prison and a Hollywood movie played by Leonardo DiCaprio."I’m a fan of blockchain but there’s a lot of...
albuquerquenews.net

Jokes with no value: Wolf of Wall Street slams these cryptos

Notorious financier Jordan Belfort, dubbed the Wolf of Wall Street, has blasted meme crypto coins, saying some of their creators should go to jail. Belfort, who was played on screen by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Oscar-nominated movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street', told The Sun that cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are jokes that have neither value nor use. "People are taking advantage of an unregulated market and creating s**t coins which have no value and have no use," he said.
u.today

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
Benzinga

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 330%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night after both meme coins extended gains. What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki) is up 332.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000002362 at press time. The coin has surged 335.2% against Bitcoin and also gained 322.2% against Ethereum.
The Motley Fool

'Sounds Shady': Elon Musk Battles Binance Over Dogecoin Issues

Musk throws shade at Binance, but what's really going on?. Binance has temporarily suspended DOGE network withdrawals while it resolves technical issues. Elon Musk says it isn't fair that Dogecoin holders should suffer for issues that aren't their fault, but Binance says the issue was caused by a Dogecoin upgrade.
Markets Insider

A Jefferies analyst sees Tesla rising 30% in 12 months, even as Elon Musk sells stock. Here's why he has the most bullish call on Wall Street.

Jefferies' Philippe Houchois has the most bullish Tesla forecast on Wall Street, seeing a 30% rise in the next 12 months. He says Tesla could eventually become the "everything energy company," in the same way Amazon is the "everything store." Houchois thinks Tesla's profit margins will stay strong, even as...
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Tilly’s Q3 Blows Past Wall Street Targets

Tilly’s Inc. racked up its third consecutive quarter of record quarterly net sales and EPS with results easily exceeding Wall Street targets. “Fiscal 2021 continues to be a record-setting year for us with record net sales and earnings per share for each quarter thus far,” said Ed Thomas, Tilly’s president and CEO, on an analyst call. “We have already surpassed our total net sales for all of last year, and our year-to-date third-quarter earnings per share have set a record relative to any full fiscal year.”
CNN

Wall Street wonders: Could Omicron be good for stocks?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The rapid onset of concerns about the Omicron...
Vulture

Courtney Love Exposes Elon Musk’s ‘Str8, Male, Paypal Mafia Email Group’

Twitterverse has done it once again, gifting America the dazzling crossover of glove meme, unstable nerd, and Mickey Mouse Club reject. You know who’s who. On November 13, Bernie Sanders tweeted to the people, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.” (We must demand you, 80-year-old Vermont senator, always end your sentences like a quirky Gen-Z TikToker. Period.) Elon Musk swooped in ready to assert his dominance. Strapped with his phallic-looking profile photo, Tesla master struck back at Bernie: “I keep forgetting you’re still alive.” Weeks later, Musk’s tweet still wasn’t sitting right with Courtney Love Cobain, so she tweeted some claims about Elon’s shady Succession-like undertakings. “@elonmusk you know your str8, male, PayPal mafia email group? I was on bcc for MONTHS on that thing [teapot emoji] With that information in mind, don’t you think in a “civilized society” one should embrace paying our fair share of tax? Don’t pick on Bernie. It’s Kendall Roy shit.”
Fortune

Ursula Burns, the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company, is done taking calls from nervous white leaders

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. To most people, Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox, is largely famous for two things. First, and most significantly, for being the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company. And second, for her astonishing candor. “The thing I valued most about Ursula, and why I valued her participation in senior management, is that she has the courage to tell you the truth in ugly times,” Anne Mulcahy, Burns’s friend, mentor, and predecessor CEO, once told me.
investing.com

Shiba Inu Army Rallies For SHIB Pump, ETH Whale Buys 28.2 Billion Shiba

© Reuters Shiba Inu Army Rallies For SHIB Pump, ETH Whale Buys 28.2 Billion Shiba. ETH whale “Gimli” buys 28,236,296,316 SHIB ($1,169,829 USD). Shiba Inu army still awaiting Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) listing after Kraken. SHIB’s price is expected to pump soon. Right after Shiba Inu got listed by Kraken and gained...
deseret.com

Why did the Shiba Inu coin drop suddenly?

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coin suffered a massive drop in value, and all of it is tied to the overall cryptocurrency market. In October, Shiba Inu coin hit an all-time high of $0.00008845. But two days ago, the coin traded at 51.71% below that number, according to Benzinga. What did...
