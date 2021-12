Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 66 to share the first-round lead with Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.McIlroy – who had missed an opportunity to clinch victory at the DP World Tour Championship after holding a 54-hole lead – recovered from a double-bogey seven on the ninth to sink two quick birdies followed by an eagle at the 14th to help set the early pace.Berger could also have seen a better round, starting with four birdies and then an eagle on the par-five 11th, only for bogeys at the next and on the...

