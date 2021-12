Congress averted a Friday, December 3, government shutdown by passing a temporary funding measure Thursday evening—first in the House of Representatives and, a short while later, in the Senate. Passage of the measure, H.R. 6119, didn't come without drama, however, as a group of Senate Republicans threatened to hold up funding due to their opposition to President Biden's vaccine mandate. Ultimately the temporary funding measure was approved, sending the legislation to the White House for President Biden's signature, expected sometime Friday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO