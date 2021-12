BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Biden unveiled a new COVID-19 Winter Action Plan on Thursday which aims to slow the spread of the virus, and some Baltimore residents shared their thoughts on it with WJZ. The plan includes: Boosters for all Adults Vaccinations to protect children and keep schools open Expanding free at-home testing Stronger public health protocols for safe international travel Protections in workplaces Rapid response teams that can battle rising cases Supplying treatment pills to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths A continued commitment to global vaccination efforts Steps to ensure the country is prepared for all scenarios Some Baltimore area residents in Hampden said the plan seemed like a step...

