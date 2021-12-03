ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tori Spelling Dodge Question About What She’s Giving Dean McDermott For Christmas

 1 day ago

On the Sirius XM show Radio Andy,...

OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In Plunging Black Dress After She Was Seen Unloading Boxes Amid Dean McDermott Marital Woes

Tori Spelling stepped out over the weekend looking single and ready to mingle amid her alleged marital woes. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum flaunted her fit physique in a very busty, tight black dress for her outing in West Hollywood. Spelling and a pal were seen on Saturday, November 6, heading into celebrity hotspot Catch for dinner, per Daily Mail. The mother-of-six appeared to be in good spirits, as she flashed a smile for the cameras before heading into the famed restaurant.
Us Weekly

Dean McDermott Spotted Seemingly Getting Into a Fistfight Amid Tori Spelling Split Rumors

An icy situation! Fans questioned Dean McDermott‘s whereabouts after he was missing from his family’s holiday card — and it looks like they got an unexpected answer. McDermott, 55, was photographed appearing to have a fistfight with an opponent while playing hockey at a Los Angeles ice rink on Monday, November 22. According to pics posted by Page Six one day later, the duo had their helmets and knee pads on when the altercation occurred.
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Leaves Husband Dean McDermott Out While Hanging Family Holiday Stockings After Christmas Card Drama

Happy holidays? Tori Spelling turned heads when she shared another festive post about the Christmas season without any mention of husband Dean McDermott amid split rumors. “Let’s talk holiday decorating! The kids and I are in ❤️ with these personalized stockings,” the 48-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 23, alongside two photos of her family’s custom stockings in a sponsored post for Personal Creations.
Tori Spelling
Dean Mcdermott
Ok Magazine

Tori Spelling Flaunts Her Lavish Night Out After Dean McDermott Fails To Pay Tribute To Her On His Birthday

Regardless of whether Tori Spelling's relationship status falls under "Single," "Married," or "It's Complicated," she's still living her best life. On Thursday, November 18, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showed off her lavish night out with her gal pals at the re-opening of The Green Room. Spelling posted a video to her Instagram Story of a three-tier dessert platter, as sparklers in the sweet treats went off and music played in the background.
TODAY.com

Tori Spelling explains why Dean McDermott isn't in family holiday card

Tori Spelling's holiday card is missing one important member of the family. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shared the festive photo on Instagram on Monday and fans couldn't help but notice that her husband, Dean McDermott, was absent. In the sweet snapshot, the 48-year-old poses with her and McDermott's five...
E! News

Tori Spelling Slams Paparazzi for Taking Photos at Her Son's School

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling is taking a stand against the paparazzi to protect her kids' privacy. The actress, who shares five children with husband Dean McDermott, shared a personal message to Instagram after a publication posted photos of her picking up one of her sons from school.
People

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Step Out for Dinner with Kids amid 'Great Deal of Tension': Source

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were seen taking their children out to dinner together amid reports of the pair's troubled marriage. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and the Canadian actor were spotted Saturday evening taking their five children out to dinner at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Los Angeles. Spelling and McDermott are parents to sons Liam Aaron, 14, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4, plus daughters Stella Doreen, 13, and Hattie Margaret, 10.
arcamax.com

Tori Spelling preparing to file for divorce from Dermot McDermott

Tori Spelling is reportedly preparing to file for divorce from Dean McDermott. A source close to the 48-year-old actress has claimed there is no way back for the exes, who have been married since 2006, but she wants to make sure she is "financially" stable before submitting divorce papers. They...
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Spends Thanksgiving With ‘Empowered’ Daughters Amid Dean McDermott Marriage Troubles

Kitchen fun! Ahead of Tori Spelling’s eventful Thanksgiving meal with her brood, she documented her kitchen prep alongside two of her daughters. “Happy Thanksgiving 🍁,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, captioned an Instagram selfie with daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 9, on Thursday, November 25. “Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting. Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on @stella_mcdermott08 laptop.”
