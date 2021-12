Devices like the one you may be using to read this news release might be harming your health, Texas physicians say, so they have a suggestion: Turn it off. Physicians are concerned about more people suffering mental and behavioral health problems, especially as the pandemic lags on. Doctors see connections between people’s suffering and overuse of electronic devices, especially among young people who seem addicted to their phones and other screens.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO