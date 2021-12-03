ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffing Challenges Remain a Common Frustration Among Florida Group Home Agencies

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStaffing challenges was a common frustration expressed by group home leaders during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee meeting this past week. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Staff pay ended up being the driving force behind a lot of these struggles...

Hawaii is the ‘most hostile health environment to practice in,’ physician says

A compounded tax policy, low reimbursement rates, and more are straining Hawaii’s health care workforce to the point where facilities, particularly on neighboring islands, are beginning to shut down. These gaps in care are contributing to otherwise preventable health disparities in Hawaii. State of Reform spoke with Dr. Scott Grosskreutz,...
CT remains among the safest states during the pandemic

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to rank among the safest states when it comes to COVID-19. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an update to its Safest States During COVID-19 list. Connecticut is now considered the safest state when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the economy...
Health Care Markets in California Approaching “Monopoly Levels.” New CHCF Report Reviews Impacts and Offers Policy Recommendations

As California’s landmark antitrust settlement with Sutter Health is finalized, a new California Health Care Foundation report shows that consolidation is not limited to any one health system, market segment, or geographic region in the state: Most markets across California are highly concentrated. Hospital markets are now approaching “monopoly levels” in many California counties. In addition, there is mounting evidence that mergers of health care companies are resulting in increased prices for health care services, with “little to no improvement in quality,” while also reducing wages for health workers.
Leaders want long-term telehealth and workforce support in Maryland

Now over 20 months into the pandemic, four of Maryland’s key health care leaders gathered to discuss its impact on the state’s health care system and what’s yet to come in a webinar hosted Tuesday by the Maryland Daily Record. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care...
Hawaii ranks in top six states for health care by racial and ethnic groups

Hawaii is one of just six states that rank above average in health care for all ethnic groups, according to a November 2021 study from the Commonwealth Fund. The study collected data on 24 different health indicators and grouped them into three general categories: health outcomes, health care access, and health care quality.
Medicare Advantage Is Becoming a Bigger Home Health Payer, But Fundamental Challenges Remain

With Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollment on the rise, home health providers need to be primed to adapt to the changing market. MA has played a larger role in the Medicare program over the last several years. MA enrollees have increased by 8.3%, on average, over the last five years, according to data from post-acute analytics and metrics firm Trella Health.
Florida subcommittee prioritizes nursing home financial health with transparency bill

Florida legislators emphasized the need for greater financial transparency among nursing homes and other long term care facilities, during a Senate Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meeting. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. During the meeting, lawmakers discussed House Bill 539, a...
A snapshot of healthcare staffing challenges in 3 states

Amid the emergence of the omicron variant, hospitals and health systems continue to battle staffing challenges. Here is a snapshot of staffing challenges in three states. Michigan health systems are struggling with shrinking workforces, but some say the staffing issues are primarily caused by factors outside of COVID-19 vaccination mandates, MLive reported. Organizations cite increased demand for care, a greater number of sicker patients, an aging workforce and workers leaving the field as factors contributing to staffing strain.
HHS News: HHS extends postpartum coverage in Virginia for nearly 6,000 people

The Biden-Harris Administration, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) today approved extended Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) postpartum coverage in Virginia. This will provide access to essential care for an estimated 6,000 Virginians and provide peace of mind for people enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, who will now be able to keep their coverage for 12 months, or regain coverage within that 12-month period, after childbirth. This important approval step will help Virginia expand access to needed pregnancy-related care, with the goal of preventing unnecessary postpartum-related illnesses and deaths. The announcement, made at a maternal health event in Virginia, advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to address the nation’s crisis in pregnancy-related deaths and will improve health outcomes among underserved communities through expanded access to critical care.
The unique dental care barriers for Maryland’s Medicaid, elderly, and migrant communities

The Task Force on Oral Health in Maryland met Thursday to share updates from several workgroups, including the Medicaid, elderly population, and migrant community groups. Each group worked under the task force’s previously established framework to identify barriers to dental care for their respective populations. Get the latest state-specific policy...
Care home group invests £17m to boost carers’ pay amid workforce challenges

HC-One employs around 21,000 members of staff and said it had seen vacancy rates triple since February. One of the UK’s biggest care home groups plans to bring the national living wage increase in early and invest £17 million to boost carers’ salaries in a bid to combat recruitment and retention issues plaguing the sector.
Investing in early child care and learning takes place at Virginia Education Summit

Access to affordable child care and education are two social determinants of health that state leaders are working to address in Virginia. Today and tomorrow, legislators from the House Committee on Education and Senate Committee on Education and Health are discussing possible solutions at the 2021 Virginia Education Summit, which is hosted by the Hunt Institute at Old Dominion University.
Ambulance staffing shortage frustrating nursing homes, hospitals

Long-term care providers are now struggling with a shortage of ambulance operators in addition to their own struggles with finding workers during the ongoing public health crisis. The problem has reared its head in Massachusetts in particular, but not solely, as long-term care providers desperately search for solutions to ensure...
25% of Coloradans lack dental insurance — expert discusses need for more investment in teledentistry to close gaps

Oral health and dental care are seeing a decline in utilization and an increase in accessibility inequities in Colorado, yet the legislature has not taken action, according to Colleen Lampron, owner of AFL Enterprises—a public health planning and management company. She says 1.3 million Coloradans—or 25.1%—lack access to dental insurance...
Universal Health Care Commission finally holds first meeting

The Universal Health Care Commission held its first meeting yesterday in a first step towards creating a report to the governor and legislature, by November 2022, on ways to create a system that provides coverage and access to all Washingtonians. The meeting itself was mostly procedural, as members introduced themselves...
