On November 14 and November 21, South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN held their “Power of Love'' concerts, spanning almost six cumulative hours and featuring four multi-view screens. As we learned during the nights thanks to performance leader Hoshi, the concert was originally intended to feature an offline portion as well but was later called off to comply with COVID-19 protocols. Still, the 13-member group managed to shine their brightest during both nights — albeit with two members absent. Below, we look back at some of the best moments from the two concerts.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO