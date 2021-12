BTS appeared as guests on 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden on CBS on November 24. Jimin had a denim outfit from top to bottom, which went really well with his long highlighted black hair. Given his perfect body proportions and mesmerizing facial features, his complete look was a sight to behold, and fans could not get enough of it. His charms are not just in his physical appearance and outfits but also in the way he carries himself. He exudes confidence and royalty vibes, making him a show-stopper wherever he goes. The case was the same during the Crosswalk Concert performance shooting. He looked breathtaking.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO