TWICE member Jeongyeon is being noticed for her visuals now more than ever. Keep on reading to discover why. TWICE Jeongyeon is Gaining Attention for Her Visuals. TWICE is often praised as K-pop's "all visual" girl group, thanks to the members' beautiful appearances. The most widely acclaimed members for their beauty are usually Tzuyu, Mina, Sana, or Nayeon. Now, however, Jeongyeon's visuals are also attracting attention.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO