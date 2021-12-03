ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

DLA Piper Representing Chipotle Accused of ‘Humanewashing’ Treatment of Animals Used For Its Meat in Pro Se False Advertising Suit

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the...

www.law.com

Law.com

Clark Hill Defends Maker of Underarm Sweat Treatment in Product Liability Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Clark Hill on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against MiraDry Inc. and Sientra Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, which centers on the defendants’ FDA-approved MiraDry system for reducing underarm sweat, was filed by Bentley & More and Estes Law Firm on behalf of a patient who claims to have experienced severe injuries after treatment. The suit accuses the companies of marketing the device for non-approved, off-label use. The case is 5:21-cv-09053, Authement v. MiraDry, Inc., Sientra, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Auto-Owners Insurance Sues Tabby Place HOA, Others over Auto Policy Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance. The court case, which pertains to claims made under an auto policy, targets Gayle Baker and other defendants. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-00346, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Tabby Place Homeowners Association, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Goodman McGuffey Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against Dollar Tree

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Goodman McGuffey on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Dollar Tree to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices PC Sanford M. Hill on behalf of Willie Montgomery. The case is 4:21-cv-00226, Montgomery v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Couple Sues ABC Corps., Purity Zinc Metals Over Personal Injury Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Morgan & Morgan filed a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Kenneth Barber and Nickcol Barber. The complaint targets ABC Corps. 1-2 and Purity Zinc Metals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04890, Barber et al v. Purity Zinc Metals, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Bryan Cave Removes Defamation Lawsuit against Google

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Friday removed a defamation lawsuit against Google to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Patrick Amadasun, who challenges the suspension of his account under Google’s claim that he engaged in fraud. The case is 1:21-cv-04854, Amadasun v. Google, Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Who Got the Work?: Benzene Litigation Targets Secret and Old Spice Antiperspirant

Welcome to “Who Got the Work?℠,” a weekly column that highlights the law firms and lawyers who are being brought in to handle key California cases and close major deals for their clients. In this week’s column, Procter & Gamble faces benzene-related litigation; a former NASA police officer sues security...
LAW
Law.com

Trial Judge Booted From Litigation That Ratcheted to 'Ever-Escalating Battle'

The appellate ruling is a win for the petitioners, which include the Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of America N.A., and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC. The Third District Court of Appeal disqualified Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko from litigation that began as a “straightforward mortgage foreclosure” but “has somehow transformed into an ever-escalating battle that no longer resembles its original form.”
LAW
Law.com

Virtual Law: NJ Firm Launches Metaverse Office for Client Services

Metaverses aren’t just for tech companies—law firms are now also plotting a digital home in the expansive virtual environment. On Wednesday, Cherry Hill, New Jersey-headquartered personal injury firm Grungo Colarulo announced it’s launching a metaverse office. Grungo Colarulo’s metaverse office is located in Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform, which...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Law.com

Attorney Hit With Public Reprimand for Disclosing Client Info on Avvo

An attorney who replied to a client’s negative review of him on the online legal directory Avvo.com with the client’s personal information and case details has been cited with a public reprimand. By order of the Supreme Court of Nevada, attorney Robert Draskovich must also pay court costs for disciplinary...
LAW
Washington Post

A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
LAW
Law.com

Auto-Owners Sues Fountain City Realty over Liability Insurance Policy

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kendall | Mandell filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Middle District Court on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance. The suit, against property management company Fountain City Realty, its owner and Arthur Alexander, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify defendants under a liability insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-00208, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Alexander et al.
LAW
Law.com

Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit against LM General

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against LM General Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint over alleged property damage was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Benjamin Pointer and Lula Pointer. The case is 1:21-cv-04892, Pointer et al v. LM General Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

Rare Decision Holding a Forfeiture Order To Be Constitutionally Excessive May Provide Roadmap for Future Challenges

The potential implications of Judge Rakoff’s ruling are such that the Government has already indicated its intention to take an exceedingly rare affirmative appeal. While the U.S. Supreme Court has held that a “punitive” forfeiture order may constitute a constitutionally excessive fine “if it is grossly disproportional to the gravity of a defendant’s offense,” United States v. Bajakajian, 524 U.S. 321, 334 (1998)—and while the Second Circuit has since articulated various factors for courts to consider in evaluating whether an order of forfeiture is “grossly disproportional,” United States v. Viloski, 814 F.3d 104 (2d Cir. 2016)—defendants have not historically been successful in challenging an otherwise properly calculated forfeiture order as constitutionally excessive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
12tomatoes.com

Subway Is Being Sued Because Its Tuna Allegedly Contains Chicken, Pork, And Cow DNA

There are been plenty of lawsuits against fast-food restaurants in recent years and Subway seems to have found its way into the crosshairs. This is due to a class-action lawsuit filed in California. Interestingly enough, this class-action lawsuit involves something that we have heard before. Subway has, at times, come...
LAW
Mashed

What Newly Revealed Emails Mean For McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Lawsuit

While the frequent inability to order McDonald's creamy and elusive soft serve has long been a shared struggle of ice cream fans everywhere, the fast food juggernaut may be facing more than just customer backlash over its failing ice cream machines. It now finds itself in the center of a soft serve-fueled legal battle.
LAW
Mashed

Why A Couple Sued Burger King For Less Than $20

Plenty of fast-food chains have been built into empires over the years. And while these companies rake in billions of dollars annually, it doesn't mean that they don't occasionally face consumer obstacles. It's not uncommon for major corporations to get hit with lawsuits, and fast-food restaurants are no exception. In 1994, the famed hot coffee lawsuit involving McDonald's saw hundreds of thousands awarded to a plaintiff who received third-degree burns from the food giant's coffee, according to Vox.
LAW
Mashed

This $10 Billion McDonald's Lawsuit Was Just Dismissed

Millionaire Byron Allen knows what's up when it comes to running a media empire. Allen is the founder and owner of Entertainment Studios, which owns and runs dozens of television shows, stations, and channels, including The Weather Channel (via Variety). According to Afrotech, Allen's financial approach to operations is as unique as it is lucrative. Allen permits free licensing of television shows he owns instead of charging the networks fees. In turn, he's able to sell 50% of his own advertising, which can get pretty lucrative.
BUSINESS
Law.com

DLA Piper Joins Associate Bonus Fray, Exceeding Cravath for Top Producers

The firm will match the Cravath scale for all U.S. associates who meet its expectations. Those associates who perform even higher on evaluations will be entitled to additional bonuses. U.S.-based revenue was a key driver for the firm growing global profits by 8.8% in 2020. Firms have been slow to...
BUSINESS

