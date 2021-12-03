DLA Piper Representing Chipotle Accused of ‘Humanewashing’ Treatment of Animals Used For Its Meat in Pro Se False Advertising Suit

Millionaire Byron Allen knows what's up when it comes to running a media empire. Allen is the founder and owner of Entertainment Studios, which owns and runs dozens of television shows, stations, and channels, including The Weather Channel (via Variety). According to Afrotech, Allen's financial approach to operations is as unique as it is lucrative. Allen permits free licensing of television shows he owns instead of charging the networks fees. In turn, he's able to sell 50% of his own advertising, which can get pretty lucrative.
