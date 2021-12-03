DLA Piper Representing Chipotle Accused of ‘Humanewashing’ Treatment of Animals Used For Its Meat in Pro Se False Advertising Suit

The potential implications of Judge Rakoff’s ruling are such that the Government has already indicated its intention to take an exceedingly rare affirmative appeal. While the U.S. Supreme Court has held that a “punitive” forfeiture order may constitute a constitutionally excessive fine “if it is grossly disproportional to the gravity of a defendant’s offense,” United States v. Bajakajian, 524 U.S. 321, 334 (1998)—and while the Second Circuit has since articulated various factors for courts to consider in evaluating whether an order of forfeiture is “grossly disproportional,” United States v. Viloski, 814 F.3d 104 (2d Cir. 2016)—defendants have not historically been successful in challenging an otherwise properly calculated forfeiture order as constitutionally excessive.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO