De La Salle’s football team doesn’t waste any time letting its opponents know that they’re going to be in for a long afternoon. For the second week in a row, the Pilots opened up double-digit leads in the first few minutes of the game before rolling to convincing victories in the state Division 2 playoffs. It happened against Roseville in the regional final and again Saturday when De La Salle defeated Livonia Franklin 49-14 in the state semifinal at Hazel Park High School.

LA SALLE, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO