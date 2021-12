If you are a hunter or modern shooter the name of the game is finding lightweight optics that provide ample magnification for shots at distance, crystal clear glass for the best target detection and identification, and all of this is hopefully based at a reasonable price-point. Yet, this is a taller task than it merely sounds. You don’t want to break your bank account, but simultaneously you want the quality you desire so you can fill tags, your freezer, and your belly. One optic that fits the bill on paper is the Leupold VX-5HD 3-15x44mm CDS-ZL2 Side Focus Duplex riflescope and we will be reviewing it here today after 6 months of use. Let’s dive in!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO