Smithsonian Launches Virtual African American Museum

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum will host four programs in the coming months for the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit Water/Ways:. The “Water/Ways” exhibition opening reception will be Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, in cooperation with Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program. “Water/Ways” will be on view Dec. 4 through Jan. 15. Light refreshments will be served and Dr. Shane Rasmussen, Northwestern State University Professor of English and Director of the Louisiana Folklife Center, will be on hand to take oral histories from people on how water affects and enhances their lives as part of the Smithsonian project “Stories from Main Street.”

MUSEUMS ・ 14 DAYS AGO