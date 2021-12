EUR/USD dipped back under 1.1300 in recent trade. Trading conditions are quiet on Monday ahead of more interesting US data later in the week. EUR/USD has been trading with a slightly negative bias and recently swung back to the south of the 1.1300 level, where it currently trades lower by about 0.2% on the day. Risk appetite has improved on Monday amid better news on the Covid-19 front and following a surprise PBoC 50bps RRR cut. This is helping underpin Fed tightening expectations and thus supporting the US dollar versus low yields currencies like the euro; December 2022 three-month eurodollar futures have moved a few bps higher to price an FFR of above 1.0% again (implying at least three 25bps rate hikes are expected in 2022).

