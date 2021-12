Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! This is an extremely rare Pedersen GY Rifle with serial number four. When Garand’s rifle was in military trials in the 1930s, Pedersen was submitting his own rifle designs. The Garand; however, was gaining favor over the more complicated toggle-locked T1 Pederson. This made Pedersen mix it up a bit by combining features of his rifle with the then competing Garand rifle. As we are familiar with now, the Garand rifle won out, would be adopted, and go on to be one of the most beloved pieces of Americana.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO