José Lugo Arroyo, who lived in Christiansburg, Virginia, since August 2010, but was a native of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, is now in God’s arms and reunited in glory with his wife, Delia, as of Sunday, November 28, 2021. He would have been 97 in January 2022. The oldest of 8 siblings, he joins two younger brothers (Carmelo & Santos).

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO