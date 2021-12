Thanksgiving week is always tough for fantasy football owners, and the NFL did us no favors by putting two of the NFL's best offenses (Chiefs and Cardinals) on bye. There's also no shortage of injuries and COVID situations to deal with either, so it's likely you're struggling with at least one start 'em, sit 'em decision. That's where we come in, providing Week 12 lineup advice and DFS picks to help you have a stress-free (and profitable) holiday weekend.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO