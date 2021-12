SAN ANTONIO — Giving up was never going to be an option for United South. The Panthers didn’t give up when so many pundits tabbed Lake Travis for a win in Friday’s Regional Semifinal matchup at Alamo Stadium. They didn’t give up when a questionable pass interference call turned into a 50-yard touchdown for the Cavaliers on the next play, and they didn’t give up when they were down 28-7 at halftime.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO