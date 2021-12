The MVP race is heating up this season, as a couple of players have distinguished themselves as the best talents in the world at this moment. While some players such as James Harden and Anthony Davis have disappointed, it seems that NBA rule changes have affected them. Harden and Davis are not in the MVP race this season because of their inconsistencies, and even the likes of Damian Lillard and Trae Young have not been as effective as prior seasons. Of course, Kyrie Irving’s absence from the NBA has not been positive either.

