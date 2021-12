BOSTON (CBS) — An unnamed assistant coach recently shared an unflattering opinion on Jayson Tatum, saying that the Celtics star cares more about big scoring nights than he does about winning. Those comments are not sitting well with Celtics president of basketball ops Brad Stevens. In a piece by ESPN’s Tim Bontempts last week on Boston’s up-and-down start to the 2021-22 season — and the issues that have plagued the team over recent years — an anonymous Eastern Conference assistant coach said that “Jayson Tatum is about Jayson Tatum.” “I don’t think he cares about winning now, and if he does, it is...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO