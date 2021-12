It seems like whenever the Boston Celtics are having trouble getting wins that both fans and analysts start scheming for ways to move veteran point guard Marcus Smart. But when both he and the Celtics are playing relatively well, it has been a rarity for that perspective to be percolating — until now. A recent article by the Boston Globe’s Chris Gasper suggested that the time is now to move the Flower Mound native despite the firmer footing he has been helping Boston find with some of the better play of his career in a season when they have needed him to step up.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO