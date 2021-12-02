ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does The Coronavirus Mutate? It's Just A Series Of Mistakes – CBS Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 4 days ago

(CBS4) – A new COVID-19 variant — omicron — has some experts worried it could be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines than previous variants of the virus.

rockydailynews.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Coronavirus known to mutate, can't lower guards: Expert

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Following the reports of the emergence of a new novel variant of coronavirus in South Africa, a senior consultant of a Delhi Hospital on Friday said the virus is known to mutate and urged people not to lower guards against COVID. Speaking to ANI,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Virus mutations and variants like omicron: How and why they mutate

A look at how viruses mutate, how variants come about, and what we can do about it. (Originally published in the Morning Report Newsletter) There are so many articles out there about the omicron variant, I thought we'd take some time today to talk about virus mutations and how it all works. I hope it's informative and helpful.
State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron Variant – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – With confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state's early detection methods. That includes wastewater monitoring. Susan De Long at Colorado State University helped launch the state's surveillance program. "We are able to capture people...
Investor's Business Daily

Zoom Stock Pops On Discovery Of Heavily Mutated Coronavirus Variant

Shares in Zoom Video Communications (ZM) popped on Friday as global financial markets reacted to the discovery of a heavily mutated coronavirus variant spreading from southern Africa to other parts of the world. Zoom stock rebounded from a sell-off earlier this week following its third-quarter earnings report. The heavily-mutated variant...
Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado — hospitals are reporting a drop in patients. As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That's down 50 from earlier this week. Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Health...
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
Denver Businesses Weigh Mask Or Vaccine Requirement Options – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe Counties will re-establish indoor mask requirements on Wednesday in a turnabout in the progress against COVID-19. A statewide mask requirement was peeled off mid-year, but unvaccinated people were still asked to keep them on. As the requirements go back into effect, businesses...
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General.
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto's Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
