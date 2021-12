The Watertown High School girls’ ice hockey team is preparing for their upcoming season now. The offseason is one of the most important parts of playing any sport, as it is crucial for athletes to maintain their skills. Sophomore Molly Driscoll says that she plays Wizards Hockey in the offseason, while her sister, Maggie, a junior, says that she tries to get a lot of shooting in, since it is hard to get ice time in the offseason. (All players interviewed also play field hockey.)

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO