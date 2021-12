HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Andrew Funk scored 28 points, and Josh Adoh finished with a career-high 15, but Bucknell couldn’t match hot-shooting Hofstra in an 88-69 loss Saturday. The Pride (5-4) led by six at halftime, and started the second half on a 9-3 run to go ahead 48-36 after a layup by Aaron Estrada. Bucknell (2-7) pulled to within 65-57 after a jumper by Malachi Rhodes and a three-point play from Josh Adoh, but Hofstra responded with a 12-0 run to go ahead 77-57 as the Bison went scoreless for 3:58.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO