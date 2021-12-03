ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress averts government shutdown

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Congress averted a government shutdown Thursday evening when both chambers voted to pass a stopgap bill to extend funding through mid-February after party leaders brokered a deal to overcome GOP brinkmanship over vaccine mandates. Passage of the stopgap bill ahead of a Friday at midnight deadline ended...

MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Esquire

Clearly, Republicans Think Government Inaction on the Pandemic Is to Their Political Advantage

We've had more than a little fun here in the shebeen with Politico, a.k.a. Tiger Beat On The Potomac. (We kid because we care.) But, on Thursday, it scored a scoop that is eminently credible, because we’ve been following conservative nihilism for even longer. It seems that a rump—in every sense of the word—caucus of Senate Republicans is willing to force a government shutdown for the purpose of defunding the president’s private-sector vaccine mandate. And, to nobody’s surprise, the brains behind this galaxy-brained strategy belong to Senator Mike Lee, the konztitooshunal skolar from Utah.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Government shutdown averted; Grassley blocks universal background checks

Congress acted this week to keep the government funded until February, although all of Iowa’s Republican delegates voted against the budget proposal. Iowa’s delegation also weighed in on gun control, military sexual assault, settlement payments for immigrants and more. Congress averted a government shutdown on Thursday by passing a short-term budget bill that keeps the […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Government shutdown averted; Grassley blocks universal background checks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SFGate

More Democratic senators appear open to court changes

WASHINGTON - This week's Supreme Court argument on abortion has accelerated an urgency among Senate Democrats to fundamentally alter how the court operates, fueled in part by lingering anger over Republican confirmation maneuvers that have led to three new conservative justices in the past four years. Few senators as of...
Washington Post

GOP tactics herald a grim new era of governing for Biden and Democrats

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, the longest-serving senator and Appropriations Committee chairman, could only growl his frustration to reporters Wednesday as a small clutch of congressional Republicans threatened to delay a short-term government funding patch and spark a partial federal shutdown at midnight Friday. “I’m just worried that there are some...
