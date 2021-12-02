ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team signs ex-Saints fullback Alex Armah Jr.

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
It didn’t take long for Alex Armah Jr. to land on his feet. After clearing waivers upon being released by the New Orleans Saints, the veteran fullback reunited with the coach that drafted him — Ron Rivera, the former Carolina Panthers coach now managing a surging Washington Football Team, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Armah will initially catch on with the Washington practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

Armah played more often on special teams (96 snaps) than on offense (72) across nine games with the Saints this season, and was recently replaced by Adam Prentice, a rookie called up from the practice squad. Maybe he’ll perform better in Washington with a coach better familiar with him.

Saints practice squad signs ex-Jets, Titans linebacker Sharif Finch

The New Orleans Saints are continuing to churn their depth chart, with the Times-Picayune. Advocate’s Luke Johnson reporting that the team signed free agent linebacker Sharif Finch to their practice squad. Before making the jump to the NFL, Finch tied a school record for the most games played in Temple Owls history (53). He initially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and has seen two stints there while also playing for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and Las Vegas Raiders at different points in his pro career.
