Watch: Demario Davis hypes up the Saints before kickoff vs. Cowboys

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
This will get you fired up: here’s this week’s look inside the New Orleans Saints pregame huddle, with defensive captain Demario Davis addressing his teammates before kickoff with the Dallas Cowboys. Things haven’t gone their way in recent weeks, but it’s a long season and Davis is putting in the work to keep everyone’s attention focused on what’s important — fighting hard to come away with a win.

As injuries continue to mount and adversity grows in front of this Saints team, they’re going to need team leaders like Davis to step up and make an impact. Let’s see if they have what it takes to save their season.>

