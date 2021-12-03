Tucker: How did anyone fall for Jussie Smollett's hoax?

Jussie Smollett arrived for jury selection on day one of his hate crime trial in Chicago with his family, including his mom and sister. Jussie Smollett arrived at court for the first day of his hate crime trial in Chicago on Monday, Nov. 29 with family by his side. The Empire actor, 39, is accused of filing false reports about being the victim of racist and homophobic attack in 2019. A grand jury indicted the the actor, who is openly-gay, of six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to Chicago police in February 2020, but Jussie has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.

