ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett

Tucker: How did anyone fall for Jussie Smollett's hoax?

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Jussie Smollett Trial on Hate Crime Hoax Charges Gets Underway

Jury selection is underway in a Chicago courtroom in the case of Jussie Smollett, who is accused of faking a hate crime against himself nearly three years ago. Smollett, onetime star of “Empire,” faces six counts of “disorderly conduct” for allegedly filing a false police report about the attack. Smollett, who is Black and gay, has maintained that he was assaulted on Jan. 29, 2019, by two men who yelled homophobic and racist slurs, put a rope around his neck and yelled “This is MAGA country.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Fox News Network#Llc
Shropshire Star

Brothers told Chicago police how Jussie Smollett staged hoax

A former detective told a court he initially viewed Smollett as the victim of a homophobic and racist attack. Two brothers arrested for an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett recounted for Chicago police how the ex-Empire actor orchestrated the hoax, a lead investigator testified on Tuesday. Smollett told the the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Arrives At Court For Hate Crime Hoax Trial 3 Years After Scandal — Photos

Jussie Smollett arrived for jury selection on day one of his hate crime trial in Chicago with his family, including his mom and sister. Jussie Smollett arrived at court for the first day of his hate crime trial in Chicago on Monday, Nov. 29 with family by his side. The Empire actor, 39, is accused of filing false reports about being the victim of racist and homophobic attack in 2019. A grand jury indicted the the actor, who is openly-gay, of six counts of disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to Chicago police in February 2020, but Jussie has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
Chicago Tribune

Jussie Smollett’s legal team begins defense at actor’s trial for allegedly staging and reporting a phony hate crime

Jussie Smollett’s legal team began its defense of the former “Empire” actor late Thursday on charges alleging he orchestrated and reported a phony hate crime attack on himself to boost his career. The defense began after the prosecution team, led by veteran attorney Dan Webb, rested after the testimony of its two key witnesses — brothers who told the jury Smollett directed them to participate ...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
POLITICS
News Channel 3-12

Prosecution rests after brothers testify Jussie Smollett directed them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack

By Omar Jimenez, Eric Levenson and Bill Kirkos, CNN Two brothers testified in court over the past two days that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett directed them to carry out a fake hate crime while pretending to be Donald Trump supporters in an attempt to get media attention. Abimbola “Bola” Osundairo and his brother Olabinjo “Ola” The post Prosecution rests after brothers testify Jussie Smollett directed them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy