Tucker: How did anyone fall for Jussie Smollett's hoax?

Jury selection is underway in a Chicago courtroom in the case of Jussie Smollett, who is accused of faking a hate crime against himself nearly three years ago. Smollett, onetime star of “Empire,” faces six counts of “disorderly conduct” for allegedly filing a false police report about the attack. Smollett, who is Black and gay, has maintained that he was assaulted on Jan. 29, 2019, by two men who yelled homophobic and racist slurs, put a rope around his neck and yelled “This is MAGA country.”
