Demons In Iowa: The Possession That Inspired ‘The Exorcist’

By Kerri Mac
 1 day ago
One of the most notorious claims of demon possession took place in Earling, Iowa. The victim who went by Anna Ecklund in reports underwent such intense trauma both supernatural and not. Her story ended up influencing one of the most famous exorcisms in pop culture. Anna Ecklund, the child...

