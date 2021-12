Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about her struggles in her teenage years in her new poetry book, Feel Your Way Through, The 28-year-old country singer revealed that she had struggled with an eating disorder when she was a teenager, saying, “My parents had just gotten divorced, and I think for me, it was a source of control.” The singer revealed that up until the age of 18 she had battled bulimia, took several diet pills, and worked out excessively until she sought help after passing out numerous times, noting, “It’s a journey, and it’s never-ending.”

