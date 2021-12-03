Prushinski gets another year as Greater Nanticoke Area School Board president

Five members are sworn in for a new term at the start of Greater Nanticoke Area’s annual re-organization meeting Thursday. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

NANTICOKE — At the start of Thursday’s annual re-organization meeting the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board swore in five winners of the general election: new member Mark O’Connor and incumbents Wendy Wiaterowski, Megan Tennesen, David Hornlein and Frank Shepanski. The board then unanimously gave Tony Prushinski another year as president and Ken James another year as vice-president. James was absent.

O’Connor’s placement on the board eliminated an issue that’s gone on since February and that nettled Prushinski at each meeting. January was the last meeting attended by Matthew Landmesser, who stopped attending while dealing with invasion of privacy charges. The board voted at each meeting to ask for Landmesser’s resignation, including at the November meeting, but he never submitted it. Landmesser did not seek re-election this year, and O’Connor won his seat.

Before adjourning the re-organization meeting, the board voted to re-appoint Attorney Vito Deluca as solicitor at a salary of $24,000, unchanged from his current pay.

The board followed the re-organization with a brief regular meeting that covered a handful of routine items. At the start of the meeting Superintendent Ron Grevera said the district will offer a second round of COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 21 for those who got their first shots a few weeks ago. He also said staff can get a vaccine booster on Dec. 16.